Subaru opens Solterra EV reservations

Starting today, you can reserve the new 2023 Subaru Solterra. The upcoming crossover SUV is the company's first fully electric vehicle. The Solterra is the latest evidence of the Japanese automaker's longtime partnership with automotive heavyweight Toyota, which will itself market a similar model under the BZ4X nameplate.

Billed as Subaru's most advanced product to date, the Solterra will come standard with a new electric version of the company's trademark symmetrical all-wheel-drive system. It will carry an estimated range of over 220 miles, which is oddly short of the 250-mile range estimate Toyota is putting forth for its own, very similar BZ4X.

Subaru expects to ship the 2023 Solterra this summer. There are a limited number of reservation slots and each will cost $250. If you get cold feet and don't want to go through with an order, this reservation fee is refundable. Final vehicle pricing will be agreed upon with your local Subaru dealer between April and May 2022.

As part of the reservation-process announcement, Subaru also revealed that the company has partnered with EVgo, the national charging-network company.

Subaru declined to comment further beyond what was said within today's press release.