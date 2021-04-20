Subaru recalls 877,000 SUVs and sedans for two separate problems

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Subaru issued two recalls for a handful of popular models it sells this past week, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The first covers 408,271 vehicles for bad rear stabilizer bracket bolts; the second deals with faulty ECM software that could cause a stall for 466,205 cars.

The models included in the stabilizer bracket bolt recall are the 2018-2019 Crosstrek, 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid and 2019 Forester. The bracket bolts may loosen over time and detach, which may increase the risk of a crash. All owners will need to do is bring the car to a dealership where a technician will inspect the problem area. A tech will torque the bolts to their proper spec, or replace the bolt if it's missing.

The second recall for ECM software is for 2017-2019 Impreza vehicles and 2018-2019 Crosstrek crossovers. According to the company, the software may continue to power the ignition coil after a driver shuts off the car. If this happens, the vehicle may stall while driving, which increases the risk of a crash. Subaru will update the ECM software for vehicles with the problem and replace the ignition coil if necessary. Owners may also receive a new front exhaust pipe if needed. Owners should also note this recall covers all vehicles included in a previously issued recall for an identical problem.

Subaru is not aware of any incidents involving either of the recalls and started mailing notices to owners this past week.