Subaru has two new performance models coming on June 8

Sometimes, the best guesses in the world can't cover every possible outcome. What a delight it was, then, that Subaru confirmed not one, but two new performance models to be unveiled later this month.

Subaru confirmed to AutoGuide that it will unveil two different performance variants on June 8. One will be the WRX STI Type RA, which brings back a name from the Japanese market. The other will be some sort of high-performance BRZ, although it's not clear if it will be the BRZ STI that many have been waiting for.

Enlarge Image Subaru

The Type RA name first appeared on a Japanese-market Subaru WRX all the way back in 1993, packing less weight and more aggressive handling than the standard model. According to Motor1, this new Type RA will be based on the 2018 WRX STI and it will add a carbon fiber roof, a carbon fiber wing, more hardcore suspension components and unnamed engine upgrades.

The hopped-up BRZ, on the other hand, is anybody's guess. Previous BRZ upgrades, like the Performance Pack, have only bolstered the car's handling prowess, ignoring any changes to its flat-four gas engine. The same wing as on the Type RA is likely to appear, and the suspension is likely to provide for better track handling, as well. Whether or not it will appear with an STI badge is yet to be determined, but we don't have much longer to wait.

At the same time, Subaru is taking a specially modified Type RA to the Nürburgring. The WRX STI Type RA NBR Special will attempt to capture the record for the fastest four-door sedan lap time later this summer. Subaru was all set to attempt this record in May, but heavy rains prevented the automaker from taking a whack at it.