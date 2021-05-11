Subaru's first electric car will be the Solterra EV, a Toyota BZ4X twin

Subaru

When it comes to their first mass-market EVs, Toyota and Subaru will do things together. We saw Toyota's upcoming BZ4X last month, but now it's nearly Subaru's turn to show its version of the electric SUV, and we know it'll wear the Solterra name. The Japanese automaker revealed the first teaser image of the electric car on Tuesday, though the shadows do a swell job hiding the Solterra's details.

Subaru didn't share anything we don't already know, however. The Solterra will ride on the e-Subaru Global platform, a fruit of the company and Toyota's partnership. In fact, Toyota just calls its version the e-TNGA platform. Here, Subaru focused on its strengths surrounding all-wheel drive technology and other engineering, while Toyota brought electrification expertise to the table.

As for powertrain figures and what kind of range to expect, we don't know that yet. Toyota didn't share the numbers when it revealed its BZ4X last month, either, so we'll have to wait and see what the two were able to accomplish for these electric SUVs. All I can say is I'm very glad Subaru dumped the rumored "Evoltis" name for this SUV and smashed together some Latin words instead. "Sol" means "sun," and "Terra," translates to earth from Latin to create the Solterra name.

Look for a reveal this year before Subaru's EV goes on sale in the US next year.