Subaru debuts 50th Anniversary limited editions in Chicago

To help celebrate its 50th anniversary in the United States, Subaru uncovered limited edition versions of each model in its 2018 lineup. All eight models made their debut at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show.

Production numbers will be capped for the Impreza, Legacy, Crosstrek, Forester and Outback at 1,050 cars each, while a total of 1,050 units will be spread across the BRZ, WRX and WRX STI.

Anniversary cars are based on premium trims of each model and will feature a new Heritage Blue paint color, exclusive wheels, satin chrome trim and 50th anniversary badges on the outside. Interiors get black upholstery, silver accent stitching, silver seatbelts and anniversary logos on the front seats and floor mats.

Subaru's 50th Anniversary Edition models are on sale in dealers now.