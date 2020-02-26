The Subaru Crosstrek is a fine and dandy piece of transportation, but if there's one thing owners aren't thrilled about, it's a lack of power.
Never fear, because the Japanese automaker heard those worries loud and clear, according to Subaru of America CEO Tom Doll. Speaking at a National Automobile Dealers Association meeting, Doll reportedly said the Crosstrek will soon receive a larger engine option. Automotive News first reported the update Monday; Subaru declined to comment for this story.
Today, any Crosstrek (aside from the Crosstrek Hybrid) receives a 2.0-liter boxer-four engine. In the near future, that'll change with the addition of a 2.5-liter boxer-four unit.
The engine should be mighty familiar to those in the Subaru family. The 2.5-liter engine handles power duties in multiple vehicles, such as the Subaru Legacy, Outback and Forester. In each of them, the power plant creates 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque. It's likely just the ticket to make a little extra oomph over the 2.0-liter engine, which produces 152 hp and 145 lb-ft of torque.
There is a catch, however. Doll said the engine will only be available with the Crosstrek's Limited trim and a new Sport trim. While the base Crosstrek starts at $23,155 after a destination charge, the range-topping Limited model rings in at $28,405. It's unclear if we'll also see a price bump with the addition of the new engine and Doll didn't speak of where the Sport trim will fall within the model's trim range.
Discuss: Subaru Crosstrek in for more power with larger engine option, report says
