Next Subaru BRZ, WRX coming next year, according to leak

We have potential good news for fans of Subaru's sports cars after a leaked production timeline appears to show the new BRZ and WRX will both show up next year.

The photo, published to AutoGuide's Instagram, is a very grainy image of almost potato-like quality, but it's still clear enough to read the production timeline chart. The fun kicks off next spring with the next Subaru BRZ, which likely means the new Toyota 86 is just ahead of it, or right behind it. The timeline in the photo reads "FMC" just next to a handful of cars, which in industry speak stands for "full model change." Those key three letters pop up again next to the Subaru WRX, which it says will show up in fall of 2021. And if these truly are production start dates, reveals will likely happen before then.

We haven't heard too much about the next WRX, but the BRZ's been through the rumor mill as of recent. The next sports car could trade up for a 2.4-liter inline-four engine, though the jury's out regarding a turbocharger. The car could stick with its modified Impreza platform, or there's been talk of a switch to Toyota's TNGA platform. If I were placing a bet, I'd lay chips down on an updated version of the car's current platform.

As for what we know about the next WRX, it should take inspiration from the Viziv concept and could pack some version of the same 2.4-liter engine supposedly headed to the BRZ. This 2.4-liter would certainly make the rounds around Subaru, if the rumors prove true. It gets to work in the Ascent and remains an option for the Outback and Legacy.

A new Subaru WRX STI, meanwhile, won't arrive until late in 2022, according to this photo. Rumors also suggest the 2.4-liter engine will report for duty, overhauled for high performance and at least 400 horsepower.

Outside of the sports car arena, the photo also declares Subaru will begin production of its first electric car in the spring of 2022. This EV could be yet another project Subaru's working on with Toyota. The Japanese automakers declared a partnership for a new EV platform and said the architecture will serve as the basis for a new compact SUV in the future.

If this photo is legitimate, there's a lot in the pipeline at Subaru, and based on the fact BRZ spy photos have started to crop up, this timeline does seem believable. Subaru did not immediately respond to Roadshow's request for comment.