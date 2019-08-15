Subaru BRZ tS returns for 2020, WRX and STI see price bumps

Enlarge Image Subaru

Subaru dished out prices for its family of sports cars on Thursday, but the bigger news is the 2020 model year sees the return of the mightiest BRZ model. That's right, the BRZ tS is officially a comeback kid.

The Japanese automaker originally revealed the BRZ tS for the 2018 model year with a grouping of suspension and aerodynamic modifications. Don't call it a BRZ STI, but it's as close as we've gotten to the real deal. The 2020 BRZ tS includes STI-tuned front and rear dampers, coil springs and an STI V-brace for the engine. The chassis and subframe also receive draw stiffeners to sharpen steering response. Finally, STI graces the tS variant with upgraded Brembo brakes: four-piston calipers and rotors at the front and two-piston calipers and rotors at the rear.

Just one color combination is available for the 2020 BRZ tS and that is ceramic white with cherry blossom-red accents around the grille and rear bumper cover. The 18-inch wheels, meanwhile, sport a matte bronze finish. Michelin Pilot Sport 215/40R18 tires wrap them. Unlike the 2018 model, the 2020 BRZ tS foregoes the massive rear wing in favor of a subtle rear spoiler.

All of the extra suspension and aero goodies will total up to $32,395, which includes a $900 destination charge. Subaru only plans to build 300 of them, so keep that in mind and choose wisely.

The 2020 BRZ Limited trim is the only other option for the new model year. It starts at $29,745 and comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission. The automatic transmission is a $1,100 option. Those looking for a little more performance can also add the Performance Package to BRZ Limited models with the manual transmission. It includes Sachs Performance shock absorbers, unique 17-inch wheels and upgraded Brembo brakes. Consider it the tS Lite.

For Subaru's two sport sedans, the WRX and WRX STI also see price changes. The WRX's price climbs by a reasonable $300 and the WRX STI will be just $400 more expensive than the 2019 models. That brings the cheapest WRX to $28,395 and the least expensive WRX STI to $37,895.

Not much else changes for both sedans, but the WRX STI now comes standard with keyless access and push-button start. Those looking to spend more on a regular WRX can also take advantage of a rejiggered Performance Package. It bundles Recaro seats and upgraded Brembo brakes while deleting the moonroof. Those who opt for the CVT will also get Subaru's suite of active safety technology, called EyeSight, standard.

Look for all three sports cars to reach Subaru dealerships this fall.