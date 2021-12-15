Subaru Ascent, Outback and Legacy models recalled over drive-chain breakage

Enlarge Image Subaru

Subaru is recalling 198,255 Ascent, Outback and Legacy models due to drive chains that may fracture. The problem, which stems from a software issue, could lead to a loss of power in the vehicles, increasing the risk of a crash.

According to an official NHTSA filing, a programming error in a transmission control unit (TCU) can trigger premature clutch engagement before the drive chain is secured. This can lead to drive-chain slippage and breakage. The problem happens if the gearshift selector is moved to Drive or Reverse immediately after engine startup.

The lion's share of the recall is comprised of the 2019-2020 Subaru Ascent SUV. Some 160,941 units of the three-row midsize vehicle are affected. Another 35,257 examples of the 2020 Outback crossover wagon are also impacted by the safety campaign, as well as 2,057 Legacy sedans.

Vehicles covered under the safety recall are entitled to free inspection and necessary repairs at Subaru dealerships. Service technicians will reprogram the potentially faulty TCU, review the module's data for indications of chain slip and inspect the chain guide. If evidence of chain slip is detected, the vehicle's entire transmission will be replaced.

Subaru has confirmed to federal authorities that the company is aware of 23 related drive-chain incidents in the US, but says it is unaware of any crashes or injuries that have resulted from the issue.

The recall won't commence until April 2022, but affected owners will be mailed a notification beginning Feb. 7.

In a separate, unrelated safety campaign, Subaru is also recalling 1,305 of its 2020 Ascent SUV due to a potential tie-rod defect. According to the official notice, these steering components may not fit properly due to incorrectly tapered holes in the housing. The resulting overtorqued nut may result in the tie rods and housings becoming deformed during vehicle assembly (or subsequent service). This condition could lead to the tie rods separating from their housings, resulting in a loss of steering and increasing the risk of a crash. An out-of-spec cutting tool used in the housing manufacturing process is being blamed for the problem, which affects vehicles built between Feb. 22 and March 5, 2020.

Dealers will inspect and replace affected Ascent tie rods and housings free of charge. Replacement parts are expected to arrive at dealers by February.

Subaru says it is unaware of any warranty claims or problems resulting from this tie-rod issue.

Concerned owners potentially affected by either recall are advised to call Subaru customer service at 1-844-373-6614.