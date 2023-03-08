Stay Safe on the Road With Up to 39% Off Vantrue Dash Cams

Even if you're a safe driver, the road is an unpredictable place, and you can never tell what might happen. If you want to cover all your bases, it's a good idea to have a dash camera in your vehicle. Right now, you can pick one up at a discount. Amazon is offering up to 39% off Vantrue dash cams, with prices starting at just $72. There's no set expiration on these deals, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out.

While a dash cam won't help you avoid an accident, having video evidence of a collision could end up saving you hundreds or even thousands in the event of a contested insurance claim. And there are a few different cameras you can choose from at this sale. The most affordable option is the , which is on sale for $72, saving you $28 compared to the usual price. It's a single-camera system, so it only captures one angle, but it does have built-in GPS so it can record your location, speed and direction in a crash.

If you want a dual-camera system, you can upgrade to the for $136, $64 off the usual price. It's a single HD camera that records both the road ahead and the inside of your vehicle, and features 2.5K resolution, infrared night vision and a 24-hour parking mode with motion detection.

And if you want the best of the best, you can save $92 on the , which is one of our favorite dash cams on the market and is on sale for $208 right now. It offers the most extensive coverage and records the front, rear and interior of your vehicle. It also captures video in clear 4K resolution and features infrared night vision, a parking mode with motion detection and impressive temperature resistance, so you won't have to worry about taking it out of the car if it gets extremely hot or cold.