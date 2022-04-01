Stay Charged With Up to 50% Off Portable Jump Starters During This One-Day Sale

Avapow

Dead batteries are a real drain on anyone's day. But having your own portable jump starter can get your vehicle running again in a snap. You won't have to wait for a set of jumper cables or a second car to come around, either, which is a vast improvement compared to the technology of the past. Right now you can during Amazon's one-day sale.

Each of the portable jump starters included in the sale are suitable for 12-volt battery, the standard automotive battery for cars, trucks and SUVs. These jump starters should also work for jumping most boats, ATVs, motorcycles, lawn mowers and more, but check the individual specs on each jump starter to get the right size and power for your needs. Extreme temperatures won't leave you without a start, either, as these portable starters have a working temperature range between 14 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. And both the and jump starter models provide up to 40 jumps on a single charge, which make them great options for people who travel frequently.

Plus, if your phone or other device runs out of battery while you're away from home, you can use the built-in USB ports for a fast charge to get you connected again. Get better safety and convenience you can take on the road for as little as $45 before these deals are gone.