SRT is adding a few extra notes to the Star-Spangled Banner this year

Independence Day is right around the corner. While fireworks are the generally accepted means of celebration for that particular holiday, the folks from SRT have a little something else planned.

Fiat Chrysler's performance brand is getting set to debut its 2021 lineup on Thursday at noon Eastern, and to get us all a little excited, it decided to add a bit more horsepower to the national anthem. That is to say that it's released a short teaser video that adds lots of big, angry supercharged V8 noises to the Star-Spangled Banner, and we love it.

"The sound of a screaming supercharged HEMI is so distinctive that this teaser video doesn't need a single image ... if you know, you know," Tim Kuniskis, global head of Alfa Romeo and head of passenger cars for Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and Fiat for FCA North America, said in a statement Monday. "Tune in July 2 to celebrate with Dodge the pursuit of life, liberty and 8,950 horsepower."

In addition to this first teaser, we're told that we can expect three more teasers, which will air on the SRT social media channels on Wednesday, July 1. Keep an eye (and an ear) on Roadshow because we'll be covering it all.