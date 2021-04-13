Spotify's Car Thing player for drivers is launching now, and it's free

Angela Lang/CNET

Spotify is launching its Car Thing player for automobiles in a limited release, the company said Tuesday, available at first only by invitation to a select number of its paid Premium subscribers in the US. And it's free, for now: Those that score one of these players, which make it easier for drivers listening to Spotify on their cars' sound system to navigate around the streaming service's library, only need to pay for the shipping cost of the product.

Spotify said people can join the the waitlist at carthing.spotify.com.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.