GMC Hummer EV Tesla Cybertruck vs. GMC Hummer EV 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

Spotify's Car Thing player for drivers is launching now, and it's free

Yes, Spotify's keeping the minimalist name. No, you probably can't get one.

Listen
- 00:32
spotify-logo-3

Spotify's Car Thing has voice, touch and physical-dial controls.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Spotify is launching its Car Thing player for automobiles in a limited release, the company said Tuesday, available at first only by invitation to a select number of its paid Premium subscribers in the US. And it's free, for now: Those that score one of these players, which make it easier for drivers listening to Spotify on their cars' sound system to navigate around the streaming service's library, only need to pay for the shipping cost of the product. 

Spotify said people can join the the waitlist at carthing.spotify.com.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. 

Now playing: Watch this: Spotify CEO talks expansion, reaching 1 billion users
2:20