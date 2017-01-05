Spice up the suburbs with the Atlas R-Line crossover

Volkswagen's R-Line appearance package is all over the automaker's lineup, so it makes sense that it would also appear on its latest offering, the Atlas three-row crossover.

The Atlas R-Line package is available on the higher SE and SEL trims. It's meant to make the car look a bit more aggressive, and it definitely succeeds. The package includes 20-inch wheels, side skirts and updated front and rear fasciae with stylized air intakes and a gloss-black diffuser. There's also a bunch of R-Line badging, because why wouldn't there be?

16 Race your way to the soccer game in the Volkswagen Atlas R-Line

Inside the Atlas, the R-Line package adds an R-Line logo on the infotainment startup screen, a little R-Line badge on the steering wheel and stainless steel pedal covers. There aren't any sport seats or anything like that, because it's still a family car first and foremost.

Everything else about the Atlas R-Line is the same as the standard variant. It comes with two different engine options -- a 235-horsepower four-banger, or a 276-horsepower V6. All-wheel drive is optional on the V6, and all variants receive an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The 2017 Volkswagen Atlas goes on sale this coming spring, and the R-Line package becomes available later in the year. Pricing has not yet been mentioned.