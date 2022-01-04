Sony debuts Vision-S SUV at CES 2022 as part of new mobility division

Sony

Two years after the debut of the Vision-S sedan concept, Sony says it's serious about building cars. At CES 2022 on Tuesday, the company announced a new division -- Sony Mobility Inc. -- as well as a new electric SUV concept, the Vision-S 02.

The Vision-S 02 builds on the lessons learned from the Vision-S 01 sedan, which Sony actually started testing on public roads last year. Its swoopy, compact shape is reminiscent of the Tesla Model Y, and at 192.7 inches long, 76.0 inches wide and 65.0 inches tall, the Vision-S SUV is roughly the same size, too.

Sony says the Vision-S 02 is powered by a pair of electric motors, each producing 200 kilowatts, or about 268 horsepower apiece. The SUV rides on 20-inch wheels and is said to weigh 5,467 pounds. As for the battery size or the estimated range, those figures are TBD.

Inside, Sony says the Vision-S SUV can support four- or seven-passenger seating arrangements. The latter swaps out the rear captain's chairs for a three-across setup with an additional two seats in the way-back. Given the compact size, we can't imagine that third row will be in any way comfortable, but then again, this is just a concept. The Vision-S 02 SUV has the same full-width display we first saw in the Vision-S 01 sedan, with three screens integrated into the single housing. Rear-seat passengers get a pair of multimedia displays, as well.

When Sony unveiled the Vision-S 01 at CES 2020, the company said it was working with Magna-Steyr in Austria to make sure the sedan was properly roadworthy. Will Magna be involved with the new Sony Mobility division? That part is unclear. All we know is, a Sony car might be hitting the road sooner than we initially thought.