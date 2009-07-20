Auto Tech

Snoop Dogg shows off his Lakers low-rider on late-night TV

Web video of Snoop Dogg showing off his Lakers low-rider on Conan O'Brien.

This was on some time ago, but I still thought it was pretty cool. Snoop Dogg is just too cool. The yellow convertible features Snoop as a star player.

