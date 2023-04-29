Snag up to 50% off Hiboy Electric Scooters at Amazon

If you want an fun, convenient, eco-friendly way to get around, investing in an electric rideable is a good idea. Electric scooters have grown in popularity in recent years as a faster alternative to walking or taking public transit. And while they can be an expensive purchase, you can find decent deals if you shop around. Right now Amazon has a selection of Hiboy electric scooters discounted by up to 50%. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

While there are several great options that are marked down right now, if you're looking for distance, you'll want to check out the Hiboy S2 Max. It has an LED screen that will keep you updated on your speed, battery life and more, plus it reaches speeds of up to 19 miles per hour and has an impressive range of up to 40.4 miles per charge. Another great feature is its foldable design, which makes it easy to store in a trunk or carry on public transit. It normally lists for $1,100, but right now you can snag this scooter for $550 -- that's a 50% discount. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon to unlock the full savings.

If that's a little bit of overkill for your needs, you can grab the S2 Pro, which sports the same maximum speed and a range of up to 25 miles for just $400 -- that's a savings of $500 with the on-page coupon applied. And for the absolute bottom dollar price to get your hands on an electric scooter, clip the on-page coupon for the Hiboy S2, and you can snag it for $300. It has a limited range of just 17 miles, but if you're just zipping across campus or taking some other short journey, it's a budget-friendly option. Be sure to shop the entire sale selection to check out other available options.

