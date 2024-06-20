Snag This E-Bike for Under $700 With This CNET Exclusive Deal

If you're looking for a greener way to get around, nabbing an electric bike may be a good option. Wellbots has already discounted this Engwe L20 2.0 electric bike by $200, but right now when you use CNET's exclusive coupon code CNETBIKE17 at checkout you can save an additional 17%, bringing the price to just $663. Plus, you'll also get free shipping. But don't wait too long to cash in if you're interested.

Whether you're adventuring off road or you're looking for a commuter bike, this option may be just the ticket to get you around faster than you would by foot. This e-bike is equipped with a 1,125-watt peak power motor and can reach distances of up to 28 miles in throttle mode or up to 84 miles using pedal assist. It also has a 7-speed transmission system.

As for speed, this rideable can reach up to 20 miles per hour with throttle or up to 28 miles per hour with pedal-assist. And when you're not using it, the foldable design makes it easy to store.

