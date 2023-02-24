Snag Discounted New and Refurbished E-Bikes, Scooters and Hoverboards at Woot

Electric bikes and scooters have risen in popularity as people continue to look for more eco-friendly ways to get around. Their compact size makes them ideal companions for short commutes to work, school or anywhere else you want to go. And right now Woot has e-bikes, scooters and hoverboards on sale at Woot for a lot less than you'd spend buying new. These offers are available now through March 2 while supplies last -- however, some models have already begun to sell out, so we recommend buying sooner rather than later for the best selection.

Buying refurbs is a great way to save money on big-ticket items without paying premium prices. If you're in the market for an e-bike, the refurbished model of the from Voyager can reach speeds of up to 18 miles per hour, with a range of 22 miles on a single charge. With a maximum weight capacity of 330 pounds, it's a good bike for just about everyone. It's also fully foldable and weighs in at just under 53 pounds, for easy storage and portability. Plus, the dual hydraulic disc brakes also make it a safe ride. At just $375, this is the most affordable e-bike available in the sale.

The new model of in this sale differs in a few ways, from the dual cable-actuated disc brakes for smooth breaking to the 18 mile range per charge and the faster 25 mph maximum speed. With all of the other stats in lockstep, from foldability to weight capacity, it's a solid choice. At $430, this new e-bike is a little more expensive than its refurb counterpart, but you'll still save $270.

There are a handful of Hover-1 electric scooters to choose from, each refurbished. The provides a 12 mile range and an 18 mph maximum speed. It's only 34.4 pounds, and it folds up quickly for easy portability. The full LCD display features a speedometer, cruise control, battery status and headlight icons, helping you see what's ahead of you while the taillights help others see you ahead of them, even in low-visibility weather. The 36-volt battery takes only 5 hours to completely charge, but if you need to take it for a quick jaunt, you can get 2.5 hours of drive time per single hour of charging, making it a decent buy for only $185.



Hover-1's other two electric scooters come in at only $175 each, and boast that same foldability and portability that makes these types of scooters so convenient. The gets up to 9 miles on a single charge, at up to 15 mph. It handles inclines of up to 20 degrees and holds a max weight of 264 pounds. The gets up to 14 mph, has cruise control and has a 16 mile range. Plus, it only weighs 26 pounds.



And if you're looking for a hoverboard, there are a plethora to choose from, with options ranging from $65 for a refurbished being the absolute cheapest, all the way up to $150 for a new , which is a savings of $70. Whichever rideable technology you decide on, your purchase will also be backed with Woot's 90-day limited warranty, just in case.