Snag an Electric Scooter From Segway Starting at $144

Electric scooters are a convenient way to get around and are speedier than walking. And the majority of electric scooters are more compact and easier to store than most e-bike options out there, which is important if you live in an apartment or on campus and don't have a lot of storage space. They're also an eco-friendly alternative to other modes of transportation. Right now, Amazon has a selection of Segway scooters discounted by up to 43%, with prices starting at just $144.

Looking for something that can handle long distances? Check out the Ninebot F65 KickScooter. It reaches speeds up to 18.6 mph and can travel up to 40.4 miles on a single charge. It has 10-inch tubeless tires, front and rear direction indicator lights and can handle up to 20% grade slopes. Plus, you can get a full charge in about five hours, so it's a good option for commuters who may need to charge their device while they work. It's discounted by $100 currently, bringing the price to $800.

If you're sticking to smaller distances, like traversing a college campus, riding through the park or shopping locally, the $350 Ninebot F25 may be a better option. At 39% off, it's a cost-effective option for those who want an electric scooter, but don't want to pay an arm and a leg. It can reach up to 15.5 mph and has a range of up to 12.4 miles per charge.

Or, for a happy medium, you can snag the Ninebot F40 for $600 -- that's a $200 discount. It reaches the same speed as the F65, but its range falls between the other two models, reaching a distance of up to 25 miles per charge.

Plus, if you're shopping for kids or teens, the Ninebot Electric KickScooter for Kids is a nice option, especially at 43% off. That cuts the cost from $300 down to $170. It has a smaller range of up to 6.3 miles and a lower speed, topping out at 10 mph, but it's a good option to learn on. Note that the maximum load is 132 pounds on this one, so if you're buying for an older teen, you may want to go ahead and opt for an adult model.