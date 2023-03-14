Roku's TV Lineup Reset Your Body Clock What Is Adjusted Gross Income? When to Weigh Yourself Galaxy S23: Worth the Upgrade? March Madness Best Way to Make Bacon iPhone 14 Pro vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra
Snag a Segway Ninebot F40 Scooter for Just $604 (Save $196)

This battery-powered scooter is an environmentally friendly way to zip around your city.

Adrian Marlow
Electric scooters are a great alternative to walking. They can save you time and are less strenuous if you're trying to travel a long distance. They also mean you don't have to wait for public transport, making them a solid option for getting around the city. Right now Amazon has discounted the Segway Ninebot F40 scooter by 25%, saving you $196 and bringing the price down to just $604. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.  

The F40 can travel up to 24.6 miles per charge and can reach a maximum speed of up to 18.6 miles per hour, making it a good option for beginners. This model also has 10-inch pneumatic tires and a dual brake system that should make it safe and simple to maneuver when you have sudden stops or need to slow down for a turn. Plus, it has a foldable design so that you can carry it into your apartment or store it in a trunk easily. Note that this scooter carries a maximum load of 220 pounds. 

