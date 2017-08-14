Smart will soon have fewer US dealers than Lamborghini

Back in February, Smart first announced its plans to offer nothing but electric vehicles in the US. Now, it appears dealerships aren't exactly excited for this.

More than two-thirds of US Smart dealers have chosen to stop selling its vehicles following its decision to only offer EVs, Automotive News reports. Mercedes-Benz, which distributes Smart in the US, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Enlarge Image Smart

Previously, there were 85 dealers in the US. Following this crunch, there will be approximately 27, although the remaining 58 will still service Smart vehicles. For comparison, 27 dealerships is fewer than either Lotus or Lamborghini have in the US. The automaker expects a majority of dealers to remain in states with zero-emission mandates and an already established fan base.

You can still find a gas-powered Smart Fortwo in various corners of the country, but once they're all sold out, there's a chance that dealers may transition to a service-only role.

The Smart Fortwo Electric Drive is not an expensive proposition, starting at $23,800 for the coupe and $28,000 for the convertible. This is before any federal or state incentive, so there's a good chance you'll find the coupe's post-incentive starting price south of $20,000.

Of course, for that price, you're not getting a Tesla Model 3. Its 17.6-kWh battery allows for a maximum range between 70 and 80 miles, and its electric motor puts out just 80 horsepower and 118 pound-feet of torque. With its on-board fast charger, it'll take about 3 hours to bring the battery from empty to full.