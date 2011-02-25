Smart ForTwo shows design brilliance

Josh Miller/CNET

The Smart ForTwo is a goofy-looking car, and even sillier in cabriolet form. But it is designed with a surprising amount of practicality. In cities, you can park where no car has parked before. And any city dweller knows the value of that. The cabin does not feel cramped, as long as you only try to put two people in it, and the cargo area is actually useful.

We won't say the ForTwo is a high-tech roller. In stock form the two-speaker stereo doesn't even come with a CD player. But it can be optioned up, a cure for most of its issues. You can even upgrade to power steering. What can't be changed is the pitiful way the transmission shifts. That, you just have to cope with.

