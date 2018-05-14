Just because a mainstream automaker launches a new car, that doesn't mean it'll find mainstream success. Too often, new products either aren't a right fit for the market, or go so many years without updates that they fade into obscurity.

Whatever the case, there are plenty of brand-new 2018 cars and SUVs for sale right now that you've likely already forgotten. We're not talking about ultra-luxury cars and exotics, mind you -- these are affordable vehicles from full-line players that just never found traction.

Click through the gallery above to see 11 cars and sport utility vehicles that America forgot about, and ask yourself, when's the last time you saw a new one on the road?