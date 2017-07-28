Slip into a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse for $30,875

If you're in the market for a three-row SUV that either won't or maybe will break the bank, depending on trim, then Chevrolet's got an all-new Traverse just for you.

The base 2018 Chevrolet Traverse L costs $30,875, including destination. Standard equipment includes a 305-horsepower, 3.6-liter V6, a nine-speed automatic transmission, keyless entry, six USB ports and a 7-inch MyLink infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

You can move up to the LS trim for $32,995, and that adds tinted glass and available all-wheel drive, which is an option for every trim but base.

The $35,495 LT Cloth trim adds larger wheels, heated side mirrors, seven-passenger seating with second-row captain's chairs, a leather steering wheel and a power driver's seat. If you'd rather have leather, the $42,905 LT Leather trim adds leather, along with rear parking sensors, a surround-view camera system, a power passenger seat and an 8-inch infotainment system.

Near the top of the lineup is the Traverse Premier, which costs $45,395. That one adds LED headlights, a heated steering wheel, a hands-free liftgate, heated second-row seats and wireless phone charging. If you're intent on spending every last penny you have, the $52,995 Traverse High Country includes active and passive safety systems and a power-folding third row.