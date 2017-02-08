Slide into a svelte, Swedish Volvo V90 for less than $50,000

The order books are open on one of the prettiest station wagons to ever grace this earth. But there's a catch.

The Volvo V90 is officially on sale in the US. A base, front-wheel-drive T5 V90 R-Design will set you back $49,950. R-Design is the sportier trim, and even though it's base, it comes with features like autonomous emergency braking, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a panoramic moonroof. Its base I4 engine puts out 250 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

You can move up to the $55,950 T6 V90 R-Design to pick up a supercharged and turbocharged I4, good for 316 horsepower and 295 torques. The T6 trim offers all-wheel drive, as well.

If you prefer to feel fancy instead of sporty, the Inscription line is likely more up your alley. This one starts at $51,950 for the same T5 drivetrain -- front-wheel drive and the 250-horsepower I4. Moving up to the T6 V90 Inscription bumps the price to $57,950.

But, like I said before, there's a catch. Right now, the primary way to find a V90 is through the ordering process. Dealers may or may not order some to keep in stock, but it's largely up to the prospective owner to give Volvo a ring and set up a custom order. The lifted V90 Cross Country is likely to be more popular with buyers in the US, so that's where the focus is.

If you do custom-order a V90, you'll get the chance to head to Sweden to pick it up. The Overseas Delivery package provides the owner with two airline tickets and hotel accommodations to Gothenburg, Sweden. There's a factory tour and a chance to drive the V90 in Europe (if desired), then you head back home to await its arrival. Sometimes, the ordering process is worth it.

