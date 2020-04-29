Ford shortens SiriusXM trials in 2021 vehicles, report says

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Those keen to cash in on free SiriusXM radio trials in a new Ford will have three fewer months to enjoy.

According to a report Tuesday from CarsDirect, Ford dealers received a notification that 2021 model year vehicles will include a three-month trial, rather than a six-month trial for the satellite radio service. The reason for the shortened trial period isn't clear, but drivers obviously have numerous avenues by which to receive media these days. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto provide quick access to popular streaming apps like Spotify, and SiriusXM itself has its own set of radio competitors.

Ford didn't immediately return a request for comment when asked for the reasoning behind the decision.

The letter reportedly says there won't be any change to the SiriusXM radio content available and just explains that buyers won't get the usual six-month trial.

The change most likely has something to do with the length of subscription competing automakers provide. The majority of them that offer complimentary SiriusXM access typically provide three months, making Ford a little more generous than most. Though, BMW and Dodge offer a full year of access, as the original report points out.

As for 2021 Ford vehicles, the automaker has plenty in the pipeline. We'll see the new Bronco, a smaller Bronco Sport, a revamped F-150 pickup and an Escape Hybrid coming in the very near future.