Silverado EV production scheduled to start in early 2023

From the Cybertruck to the Rivian R1T to Ford's F-150 Lightning, the electric pickup segment is heating up faster than the interior of a car parked in Death Valley in the middle of July with the windows rolled up. Yeah, it's hot. Not to be outdone by rivals, many of whom have beaten it to the punch, Chevy is throwing its 10-gallon hat into the ring with the upcoming Silverado EV, which is slated to enter production in early 2023.

This tidbit of information was first reported by our friends at Automotive News. The early 2023 start-of-manufacturing date was provided to them by Doug Parks, executive vice president for global product development, purchasing and supply chain at GM.

The Lightning, which has already racked up some 200,000 reservations -- so many, in fact, the order books are closed and won't reopen until late January -- is slated to arrive in customer hands next spring. This means the battery-powered Silverado will likely be about a year behind its cross-town rival.

Little is known about the Silverado EV. It will almost certainly feature some sort of Ultium battery array, though it's unclear if it will just be an electrified version of the current-generation truck or something entirely different. Going the conservative route, Ford basically took a standard, combustion-powered F-150 and threw in a couple electric motors, a big battery pack and an independent rear suspension to create the Lightning. As for the 'Rado, rumor has it the truck will offer around 400 miles of range, and it should feature four-wheel steering for greatly enhanced maneuverability, just like the reborn Hummer EV range.

The good news is, we don't have to wait long to learn more. The Silverado EV is scheduled to be unveiled at CES next January. GM CEO Mary Barra is set to give a keynote address at the tech-focused event, which is held in Las Vegas. This truck is supposed to be the highlight of her speech, which sounds pretty good to us.