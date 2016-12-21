Shootout: Corvette Grand Sport vs. Jaguar F-Type SVR

Sometimes less is more, and sometimes more is more. Today we're asking whether you get your money's worth when spending a little extra on a premium sports car, pitting two machines against each other that have very similar specs and performance -- but radically different prices.

First we have the new Corvette Grand Sport, a lightweight, track-optimized version of the C7 Corvette that tips the scales at just 3,252 pounds. Okay, that's not super-light territory. But for a car the size of the 'Vette, it's respectable.

The Grand Sport has received almost all the race goodies from the ballistic Z06, but still makes do with the base Stingray's 460-horsepower V8. That means a 0 - 60 time of 3.6 seconds and a starting price of $62,064.

And its competition? The 575-horsepower, 200-mph Jaguar F-Type SVR. This raucous coupe has over 100 more horsepower than the 'Vette and also brings all-wheel drive to the competition, but with a curb weight of 3,700 pounds, it's just 0.1 seconds faster to 60. It's also hugely more expensive, starting at a whopping $125,000.

What do you get for your extra money? Well, AWD as I mentioned above, which makes this the more practical choice for four-season running. It also has some fancier bits, like a titanium and Inconel exhaust and an incredibly refined and comfortable interior.

By comparison the Corvette feels a little low-rent inside, though it's far roomier. It even has space in the hatch for one British automotive journalist, though I can't suggest strongly enough that you not try that particular feat at home.

The Corvette is also the more focused of the two on the track, with the SVR being a bit more of a grand tourer with its increased comforts and refinement. However, that doesn't mean it's slow. Far from it. The SVR takes off like a rocket while making an absolutely outrageous noise all the while.

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow

This one was close, really close. Selecting a winner here was not easy. The Corvette is far and away the better track-day toy and stands up remarkably well considering the price differential. But, money being no object, the F-Type SVR is the better car. It's more refined, more attractive and, at the end of the day, just a bit more special.