Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150 headed to production with 770 hp

America likes its pickup trucks. It also likes fast, V8-powered machines. Clap those hands together and the Shelby Super Snake Sport F-150 is the noise it makes.

Notice there's a word missing from the pickup's title: "concept." That's because Shelby American said on Friday that this lightning-fast pickup is going into production. With the announcement, this truck will become the fastest street truck in the US with up to 770 horsepower on tap -- up from 755 hp in the concept version.

All of that power translates to a 0-60 mph time of 3.45 seconds and 100 mph comes in just 8.3 seconds. Wild. That's obviously for the supercharged version Shelby will build, but the firm will also crank out versions with a naturally aspirated V8 engine.

What makes this truck even cooler is the fact it ditches the crew-cab configuration (Shelby has already made fast four-door pickups) and sports just two doors. It's probably the closest we'll get to a modern-day F-150 Lightning from the factory. Shelby said the reaction to the concept was, to put it bluntly, overwhelmingly positive.

Aside from the power upgrades, Shelby will fit each with tweaked exterior parts for improved aerodynamics, a sport suspension to lower the pickup and swap in upgraded brakes. The interior will get some Shelby-specific touches as well.

For those who want all the power, and why wouldn't you, they'll need to cough up nearly $100,000. Shelby said the supercharged Super Snake Sport F-150 will start at $93,385 before other fees. The V8 minus any forced induction will go on sale with an $86,085 price tag. Both prices include the donor F-150.

Just 250 of them will be made in 2020, with production starting in the first quarter of next year. We'll see the production Super Snake Sport first at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction next month.