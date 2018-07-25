Social media remembers Sergio Marchionne, CEO of Fiat Chrysler

Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne, who died Wednesday at the age of 66, was a towering figure in the automotive industry. His term as CEO of companies like Ferrari, and in particular as chairman of Maserati, led to reinvigorated sales and excitement about the brands. His willingness to set aside niceties and get to the root of a problem made him a polarizing character for some, but his candidness was also seen as a welcome tonic against the notoriously tight-lipped approach of most major automakers.

Marchionne was also more than just a CEO, and was known, for example, for his generous side. It is all of these facets that have led colleagues, friends, admirers and even critics to take to social media to talk about what he meant to them. Here's a sampling of the outpourings of support and condolences from around the auto industry and beyond.

Ralph Gilles, head of design for FCA:

Ferrari :

All of us at Ferrari feel privileged to have worked alongside a courageous leader like Sergio Marchionne, a man of enormous humanity and intelligence. In this moment of sadness, we join with his family in remembering him with immense affection. pic.twitter.com/kgsGQamCgv — Ferrari (@Ferrari) July 25, 2018

McLaren's F1 team:

All at McLaren are saddened to hear that Sergio Marchionne has passed away. Our respects and condolences to his family and the whole @ScuderiaFerrari team. pic.twitter.com/dpBo3SxHlx — McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 25, 2018

Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada:

He was a giant in the auto industry, a friend of the Italian-Canadian community, and a visionary in the corporate world. Sergio Marchionne’s death is a huge loss, and Sophie and I send our condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/cpdYJ5YAzC — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 25, 2018

Larry P. Vellequette, Automotive News:

Personal RE: #SergioMarchionne.

For a long time, I had a good working relationship with him -- exchanged texts, spoke during interviews, scrums, etc.

Know this: He was the smartest man I've ever met, bar none, and the best interview.

I'll miss him.https://t.co/5beaF8zbPw — Larry P. Vellequette (@LarryVellequett) July 24, 2018

John Krafcik, CEO of Waymo:

Sergio was a determined leader with a clear vision. All of us at @Waymo are saddened by the news and our thoughts are with his family and friends. — John Krafcik (@johnkrafcik) July 25, 2018

Klaus Busse, head of design for Fiat, Lancia, Abarth, Alfa Romeo and Maserati :

Design reviews with him weren’t easy... if he did not like what he saw he made sure you knew (and in hindsighthe he was always right). When he liked it, it came with a cliffhanger “what the f... is this? - it looks amazing!”. Will miss him. RIP #SergioMarchionne — Klaus Busse (@BusseKlaus) July 25, 2018

Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors :

We at General Motors offer our condolences to Sergio Marchionne’s family and friends. Sergio created a remarkable legacy in the automotive industry. Our thoughts are also with our industry colleagues at Fiat Chrysler as they deal with this sudden loss. — Mary Barra (@mtbarra) July 25, 2018

Bill Ford , executive chairman of Ford Motor Company:

A statement from Bill Ford on the passing of Sergio Marchionne, CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: pic.twitter.com/nVMmVYlP5F — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) July 25, 2018

Executives like Marchionne are becoming increasingly rare in a world where a CEO's profile is almost as important as his or her product. He was deeply committed to improving the fortunes of the companies he worked for and the people that worked for him. While he wasn't without flaws, his presence will be missed in an industry that is struggling to find a new identity.