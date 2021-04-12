Segway's slick Tron-style motorcycle runs on hydrogen

Segway

Americans know Segway as the transportation of choice for tourists and mall cops. But ever since the company became part of China's Ninebot, it's been hard at work rolling out more futuristic scooters and associated mobility gear. That includes the radical new motorcycle seen here, called the Apex H2. Revealed last week, Segway promises to put it into production.

It's not just you: The Tron vibes are strong, and it's really wonderful to look at. Now, the challenge will be bringing the looks, and likely enormous engineering challenges associated with them, to production. Also, it runs on a hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain -- yet another big promise for a motorcycle. The details are pretty slim for now on what we can consider a concept, but they also sound realistic for the powertrain. Segway said it targets 80 horsepower with a top speed of around 90 mph. How the company manages to make the suspension work and make the trick, hidden steering system viable remains a mystery.

The wildest thing about the Apex H2 is the company's promised price. At current exchange rates, Segway's talking about roughly $10,700, which is incredibly cheap for a motorcycle with this kind of promised technology. Hopefully the company can swing it, and if it does, we need to get our resident motorcycle man, News and Features Editor Kyle Hyatt, on this bike as soon as possible.