The Segway, transportation of choice for mall security, is dead

The original Segway -- yes, the one we often see mall security stunting -- will reach the end of the road this July.

Gizmodo first reported the self-balancing scooter's demise on Tuesday and noted the contraption hasn't been much of a sales success. The Segway's creator, Dean Kamen, sold the company to China's Ninebot in 2015, and the OG Segway only made up 1.5% of its revenue in 2019. So, it was time to wheel the machine away.

Although the Segway was meant to revolutionize mobility when it debuted in 2001, the vehicle's price of $5,000 made it a tough sell. Still, it was an incredibly agile machine that balanced itself and only required minimal motions from the rider to propel the battery-powered scooter of sorts around.

While the Segway many of us know will depart the world on July 15, parent company Ninebot still plans to create mobility machines. In fact, it showed off the new Segway S-Pod that kind of looks like an egg on wheels. There's no leaning required like the original Segway since it uses a control knob and it'll go up to 24 mph.

But, we salute the original Segway. It was just a little ahead of its time.