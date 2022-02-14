The Ninebot KickScooter Max Is Currently On Sale for Less Than It Was on Black Friday

Sarah Tew/CNET

Have you been looking for an electric scooter to use for your commute or just for fun? If so, you'll want to check out the latest deal on the Segway Ninebot KickScooter Max at Wellbots. You can now get $200 off the price of the electric scooter using code CNETMAX. The discount code knocks the price down from $950 to $750, which is $50 cheaper than it was around Black Friday.

The Ninebot made CNET's list of best electric scooters in 2022. We loved the wide deck, which was nice and roomy. It weighs in at 41 pounds, which is on the heavier side compared with some of the other options. It has a built-in bell on the handlebars to alert those around you that you're coming, which makes it great for even crowded New York streets. Along with the bell, there's a handbrake that's easy to reach and use, making slowing down or stopping much safer.

This model is rated to have a max range of 40 miles on a full charge, though our testing did come up short of that. Things like inclines, declines, traffic, lights and more will play into the range you are able to get out of it.

Check out our Segway Ninebot KickScooter Max gallery to see it in action.

Originally published last year. Updated with a new deal.