Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance
Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

The Ninebot KickScooter Max Is Currently On Sale for Less Than It Was on Black Friday

Originally $950, this discount code knocks the price of the electric scooter down to $750.

06-segway-ninebot
Sarah Tew/CNET
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Have you been looking for an electric scooter to use for your commute or just for fun? If so, you'll want to check out the latest deal on the Segway Ninebot KickScooter Max at Wellbots. You can now get $200 off the price of the electric scooter using code CNETMAX. The discount code knocks the price down from $950 to $750, which is $50 cheaper than it was around Black Friday.

See at Wellbots

The Ninebot made CNET's list of best electric scooters in 2022. We loved the wide deck, which was nice and roomy. It weighs in at 41 pounds, which is on the heavier side compared with some of the other options. It has a built-in bell on the handlebars to alert those around you that you're coming, which makes it great for even crowded New York streets. Along with the bell, there's a handbrake that's easy to reach and use, making slowing down or stopping much safer.

This model is rated to have a max range of 40 miles on a full charge, though our testing did come up short of that. Things like inclines, declines, traffic, lights and more will play into the range you are able to get out of it.

Check out our Segway Ninebot KickScooter Max gallery to see it in action.

Originally published last year. Updated with a new deal.

FIND THE PERFECT GIFT

Under $50Under $100Under $250Under $500All
allmomsdadsgrandparentsfitnesstravelersteenspreteenstechgamingfoodiesromanticjewelryhomekids
87 results
LG C1 OLED 65-inch
$1,797 at Amazon
The Mirror
$1,495 at Mirror
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
$1,166 at Amazon
Dell G15
$1,100 at Best Buy
Vizio MQ7 65-inch
$1,000 at Amazon
HP Pavilion Aero 13
$1,000 at HP
MacBook Air M1
$1,000 at Best Buy
iPhone 13 Pro
$999 at Apple
TCL Series 6 TV 65-inch
$999 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
$900 at Amazon
Lenovo Yoga 7i (2-in-1)
$850 at Best Buy
iPhone 13
$799 at Apple
DJI Minin 2 Fly More Combo
$600 at Amazon
Arcade1Up Arcade Machine
$600 at Best Buy
Google Pixel 6
$599 at Amazon
Acer Chromebook Spin 713
$530 at Amazon
TCL Series 4 TV 65-inch
$529 at Amazon
iPad Mini 2021
$500 at Best Buy
Sony PlayStation 5
$499 at Amazon
iPhone 11
$499 at Apple
Xbox Series X
$499 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7
$399 at Best Buy
Nintendo Switch OLED
$386 at Amazon
Apple iPad 2021 (9th generation)
$329 at Amazon
Carrie Hoffman X studs earrings
$290 at Carrie Hoffman
Apple Watch SE
$269 at Amazon
Sony WF-1000XM4
$250 at Walmart
Atlas Tea Club
$199 at Atlas Tea Club
Theragun Mini
$199 at Amazon
Fitbit Charge 5
$179 at Amazon
Madewell Transport Tote
$178 at Madewell
Perfect Pot
$165 at Our Place
Coravin Wine Preservation System
$150 at Target
Bose SoundLink Flex
$150 at Best Buy
Apple AirPods 3
$150 at Amazon
Illy Y3.3 Espresso and Coffee Machine
$149 at Amazon
Sarah Chloe diamond locket
$145 at Sarah Chloe
MakiMaki sushi roll kit for 2
$125 at MakiMaki
Kindle Paperwhite 2021
$110 at Amazon
Ingarden microgreens garden
$100 at Amazon
Best of Dylan's Candy Bar Gift Basket
$100 at Dylan's Candy Bar
The Bouqs Co. Pixie bouquet
$99 at The Bouqs Co.
Wolf Circus Toni gold bracelet
$95 at Wolf Circus
A bouquet of exotic meats
$90 at Man Crates
EarFun Air Pro 2
$80 at Amazon
Disney Plus Gift Subscription
$80 at Disney
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
$79 at Amazon
Letterfolk Customizable Tile Mat
$75 at West Elm
Maison Miru heart nap earrings
$75 at Maison
Shun Sora Japanese petty knife
$70 at Amazon
Mosaic Plant-Based Meal Delivery
$70 at Mosaic
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera
$69 at Amazon
Echo Dot with Clock
$60 at Amazon
Jacques Torres bonbons
$55 at Jacque Torres
Crown & Paw Pet Canvas
$50 at Crown & Paw
Nintendo eShop Gift Card
$50 at Amazon
SteelSeries Arctis 1
$50 at Amazon
JBL Go 3
$50 at Amazon
Lunya Silk Sleep Mask
$48 at Lunya
Botley 2.0
$47 at Amazon
Biolite TraveLight 135
$40 at Biolite
Blockaroo Blocks
$40 at Amazon
Barrel Aged Hot Hive Honey and Reaper Salt Series
$40 at Fuego Box
Trade Coffee Subscription
$40 at Trade
Roku Express 4K Plus
$39 at Amazon
Flavored Truffle Gift Box
$38 at La Maison du Chocolat
Max Brenner chocolates
$37 at Max Brenner
ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner
$36 at Amazon
Parks Project Candle
$36 at Parks Project
Wyze Cam v3
$36 at Amazon
Hydro Flask
$35 at Hyrdo Flask
Sweet heart bamboo
$35 at Plants.com
Lenovo Smart Clock
$35 at Best Buy
Five S Kneading Massager
$35 at Amazon
Gloomhaven: Jaws of The Lion Board Game
$32 at Amazon
Lego Speed Champions Corvette
$30 at Amazon
A delivery of fresh pasta
$25 at Goldbelly
Three-piece cheese knife set
$20 at CB2
Spanish-style Wine Glasses
$20 at Amazon
Lodge Cast-Iron Grill Pan
$20 at Amazon
Croissant Light
$19 at Amazon
Italian olivewood serving board
$17 at Sur la table
Cote des Roses rosé
$16 at Wine.com
Lite-Brite
$13 at Target
Wanna Date? sweet date spread
$12 at Uncommon Goods
Fox in the Forest
$12 at Amazon
Champagne Gummy Bears
$9 at Sugarfina