Segway Electric Scooters Are Marked Down as Low as $150

Electric scooters are a convenient, eco-friendly alternative form of transportation. Having one can help you skip the wait time of public transit and help you get around faster than you would walking. Most electric scooters also take up less storage space than the vast majority of e-bike options out there, which is important to consider if you live in an apartment or on campus and don't have a lot of storage space. Right now, Amazon has a selection of discounted Segway scooters available, with prices starting at just $150.

Looking for something that can handle long distances? Check out the Ninebot F65 KickScooter. It reaches speeds up to 18.6 mph and can travel up to 40.4 miles on a single charge. It has 10-inch tubeless tires, front and rear direction indicator lights and can handle up to 20% grade slopes. Plus, you can get a full charge in about five hours, so it's a good option for commuters who may need to charge their device while they work. It's discounted by $108 currently, bringing the price down to $792.

If you're sticking to smaller distances, like traversing a college campus, riding through the park or shopping locally, the $350 Ninebot F25 may be a better option. At 39% off, it's a cost-effective option for those who want an electric scooter, but don't want to pay an arm and a leg. It can reach up to 15.5 mph and has a range of up to 12.4 miles per charge.

Or, for a happy medium, you can snag the Ninebot F40 for $600 -- that's a $200 discount. It reaches the same speed as the F65, but its range falls between the other two models, reaching a distance of up to 25 miles per charge.

Plus, if you're shopping for kids, the Ninebot Electric KickScooter for Kids is a nice option, especially at 40% off. That cuts the cost from $250 down to $150. It has a smaller range of up to 6.2 miles and a lower speed, topping out at 10 mph, but it's a good option to learn on. Note that the maximum load is 110 pounds on this one, so if you're buying for a teenager, you'll probably need to opt for an adult model.