The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 overhauled the EV tax credit, worth up to $7,500. It added income limits, price caps and other provisions, including a requirement that battery components and minerals meet sourcing guidelines to qualify for the full $7,500.

The changes trimmed the number of models eligible in the short run, but the Biden administration has said the new guidance will encourage more domestic companies to manufacture zero-emission vehicles.

Here's what you need to know about the EV tax credit, including how to claim it and which cars qualify for it.

What are the requirements to qualify for the EV tax credit?

The Inflation Reduction Act made several major changes to the tax credit:

There is a price cap on qualifying EVs. For passenger cars, the manufacturer's suggested retail price, or MSRP, must be $55,000 or less. For vans, SUVs and light trucks, the ceiling is $80,000.

Starting in 2024, the credit can be implemented at the point of sale as "cash on the hood," meaning you can apply it toward the purchase price of your vehicle.

Beginning in 2024, vehicles that contain battery parts from "a foreign entity of concern" will be unable to claim any of the credit. For critical minerals, the cutoff is 2025.

The manufacturing cap, which disqualified automakers that have manufactured more than 200,000 EVs, has been lifted.

There is also a ceiling on the adjusted gross income to qualify for the credit.

Income cap for EV tax credit Filing status Income Single $150,000 Head of household $225,000 Married, filing jointly $300,000 Married, filing separately $150,000

For the most part, these changes took effect on Jan. 1, 2023, and will remain in effect until Jan. 1, 2032. Always check the IRS website for updates.

Which EVs are eligible for the full $7,500 tax credit?

The Inflation Reduction Act broke the credit into two halves: You can claim $3,750 if at least half of the value of your vehicle's battery components are manufactured or assembled in North America.

You can claim the other $3,750 if at least 40% of critical minerals -- like graphite, lithium and cobalt -- are sourced from the US or a trade partner. (Both minimum requirements increase in the coming years, with battery components reaching 100% in 2029 and critical minerals maxing out at 80% in 2027.)

The following vehicles remain eligible under the new provisions, which are in effect through Dec. 31, 2032. The list will likely grow as manufacturers submit updated information and change suppliers. You can find the most up-to-date info on FuelEconomy.Gov.

2022-2023 Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid

2022-2023 Ford F-150 Lightning (standard and extended range)

2022-2023 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring

2022-2023 Tesla Model 3 (all variants)

2022-2023 Tesla Model Y (all variants)

2023 VW ID 4 (all variants)

2023-2024 Cadillac Lyriq

2022-2023 Chevrolet Bolt (EV and EUV)

2024 Chevrolet Silverado

2024 Chevrolet Blazer

2024 Chevrolet Equinox

Which EVs qualify for $3,750 of the EV tax credit?

These models meet only one of the requirements for battery components and minerals and are eligible for half the credit.

2022 Ford e-Transit

2022 Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid

2022-2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E (standard and extended range)

2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV 4xe

2022-2023 Jeep Wrangler PHEV 4xe

2022 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring

2022-2023 Rivian R1S



2022-2023 Rivian R1T



Which cars no longer qualify for any credit?

A number of vehicles that were eligible at the start of 2023 do not meet the new standards.

You can only claim a credit on one of these cars if the vehicle was received -- not just purchased -- on or before April 17, 2023.

No tax credit Audi Q5 TFSI e Quattro BMW 330e BMW X5 xDrive45e Genesis Electrified GV70 Nissan Leaf S, S Plus, SL Plus, SV and SV Plus Volvo S60 (PHEV), Extended Range and T8 Recharge (Extended Range)



If you purchased an EV in a previous year but missed claiming the credit, you may still be able to claim the credit by filing an amended return for the tax year when you took possession of it.

I bought my EV in 2023 but before April 18. Is it eligible?

These makes and models qualify for the credit if they were received between Jan. 1 and April 17, 2023, according to the IRS.

All-electric vehicles 2023 BMW 330e 2023 BMW X5 xDrive45e (PHEV) 2023 Cadillac Lyriq 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV 2023 Ford E-Transit 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe 2023 Lincoln Aviator PHEV 2023 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring 2023 Mercedes EQS SUV 2023 Nissan Leaf 2023 Rivian R1S 2023 Rivian R1T 2023 Tesla Model 3 2023 Tesla Model S 2023 Tesla Model X 2023 Tesla Model Y 2023 Volkswagen ID 4

Plug-in hybrids 2023 Audi Q5 TFSI Quattro 2023 BMW 330e 2023 BMW X5 xDrive45e 2023 Chrysler Pacifica 2023 Ford Escape 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe 2023 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring 2023 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring 2023 Volvo S60 Recharge 2023 Volvo S60 T8 Recharge

How do I claim the EV tax credit?



To claim the tax break, known as the Qualified Plug-In Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Credit, you will need to file IRS Form 8936 with your tax return.(You will need to provide the VIN for your vehicle.)

You can only claim the credit once, when you purchase the vehicle. In addition, it is a nonrefundable tax credit, which means will not receive any balance beyond the point at which your tax liability is reduced to zero.

How can I claim the tax credit on a used EV?

Beginning in 2023, plug-in electric or fuel-cell EVs can qualify for a credit of up to 30% of its purchase price, maxing out at $4,000.

There are certain restrictions:

The used EV tax credit can only be claimed once in a vehicle's lifetime. Subsequent owners will not be eligible.

The MSRP of the car must be $25,000 or less.

The car must be at least 2 years old. If you bought it in 2023, it must be from model year 2021 or earlier.

Used vehicles purchased before 2023 are not eligible.

The vehicle must have been purchased from a qualified dealer who reports the transaction to the IRS.

The vehicle must otherwise meet the requirements for the EV credit.

Below are income caps for owners of used EVs wishing to claim the credit.

Used EV income cap Filing status Modified adjusted gross income Single $75,000 Head of household $112,500 Married, filing jointly $150,000 Married, filing separately $75,000

What EV tax incentives do individual states have?



In addition to the federal EV tax credit, a number of states offer rebates for clean vehicles. Some can't be taken in conjunction with the federal credit, so be sure to get all the information before claiming anything.

California's Clean Vehicle Rebate Project offers credits of between $1,000 and $7,000 for the purchase or lease of certain new EVs, plug-in hybrids and fuel-cell vehicles. EnergySage, an online marketplace for home solar-energy solutions, has a list of state rebate programs.

The Energy Department's Alternative Fuels Data Center has information on various incentives offered by states, utilities and private organizations.

Do I get a tax credit for installing an EV charger?

The Inflation Reduction Act also extended the tax break for residential charging systems through 2032 and made it retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022.

It's worth $1,000, or 30% of the cost of buying or installing the system, whichever is less.

The credit now also applies to bidirectional charging equipment, which lets you use your EV to power other appliances or even your home. Not many models have that capability, but it can be handy in an outage or other emergency.

To claim the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Refueling Property Credit, you must file IRS Form 8911.

To claim the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Refueling Property Credit, you must file IRS Form 8911.