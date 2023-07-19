The list of models eligible for the full tax break has changed several times since the Treasury first announced it.
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 overhauled the EV tax credit, worth up to $7,500. It added income limits, price caps and other provisions, including a requirement that battery components and minerals meet sourcing guidelines to qualify for the full $7,500.
The changes trimmed the number of models eligible in the short run, but the Biden administration has said the new guidance will encourage more domestic companies to manufacture zero-emission vehicles.
Here's what you need to know about the EV tax credit, including how to claim it and which cars qualify for it.
The Inflation Reduction Act made several major changes to the tax credit:
|Filing status
|Income
|Single
|$150,000
|Head of household
|$225,000
|Married, filing jointly
|$300,000
|Married, filing separately
|$150,000
For the most part, these changes took effect on Jan. 1, 2023, and will remain in effect until Jan. 1, 2032. Always check the IRS website for updates.
The Inflation Reduction Act broke the credit into two halves: You can claim $3,750 if at least half of the value of your vehicle's battery components are manufactured or assembled in North America.
You can claim the other $3,750 if at least 40% of critical minerals -- like graphite, lithium and cobalt -- are sourced from the US or a trade partner. (Both minimum requirements increase in the coming years, with battery components reaching 100% in 2029 and critical minerals maxing out at 80% in 2027.)
The following vehicles remain eligible under the new provisions, which are in effect through Dec. 31, 2032. The list will likely grow as manufacturers submit updated information and change suppliers. You can find the most up-to-date info on FuelEconomy.Gov.
These models meet only one of the requirements for battery components and minerals and are eligible for half the credit.
A number of vehicles that were eligible at the start of 2023 do not meet the new standards.
You can only claim a credit on one of these cars if the vehicle was received -- not just purchased -- on or before April 17, 2023.
|Audi Q5 TFSI e Quattro
|BMW 330e
|BMW X5 xDrive45e
|Genesis Electrified GV70
|Nissan Leaf S, S Plus, SL Plus, SV and SV Plus
|Volvo S60 (PHEV), Extended Range and T8 Recharge (Extended Range)
If you purchased an EV in a previous year but missed claiming the credit, you may still be able to claim the credit by filing an amended return for the tax year when you took possession of it.
These makes and models qualify for the credit if they were received between Jan. 1 and April 17, 2023, according to the IRS.
|2023
|BMW 330e
|2023
|BMW X5 xDrive45e (PHEV)
|2023
|Cadillac Lyriq
|2023
|Chevrolet Bolt EV
|2023
|Ford E-Transit
|2023
|Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
|2023
|Jeep Wrangler 4xe
|2023
|Lincoln Aviator PHEV
|2023
|Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
|2023
|Mercedes EQS SUV
|2023
|Nissan Leaf
|2023
|Rivian R1S
|2023
|Rivian R1T
|2023
|Tesla Model 3
|2023
|Tesla Model S
|2023
|Tesla Model X
|2023
|Tesla Model Y
|2023
|Volkswagen ID 4
|2023
|Audi Q5 TFSI Quattro
|2023
|BMW 330e
|2023
|BMW X5 xDrive45e
|2023
|Chrysler Pacifica
|2023
|Ford Escape
|2023
|Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
|2023
|Jeep Wrangler 4xe
|2023
|Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring
|2023
|Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
|2023
|Volvo S60 Recharge
|2023
|Volvo S60 T8 Recharge
To claim the tax break, known as the Qualified Plug-In Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Credit, you will need to file IRS Form 8936 with your tax return.(You will need to provide the VIN for your vehicle.)
You can only claim the credit once, when you purchase the vehicle. In addition, it is a nonrefundable tax credit, which means will not receive any balance beyond the point at which your tax liability is reduced to zero.
Beginning in 2023, plug-in electric or fuel-cell EVs can qualify for a credit of up to 30% of its purchase price, maxing out at $4,000.
There are certain restrictions:
Below are income caps for owners of used EVs wishing to claim the credit.
|Filing status
|Modified adjusted gross income
|Single
|$75,000
|Head of household
|$112,500
|Married, filing jointly
|$150,000
|Married, filing separately
|$75,000
In addition to the federal EV tax credit, a number of states offer rebates for clean vehicles. Some can't be taken in conjunction with the federal credit, so be sure to get all the information before claiming anything.
California's Clean Vehicle Rebate Project offers credits of between $1,000 and $7,000 for the purchase or lease of certain new EVs, plug-in hybrids and fuel-cell vehicles. EnergySage, an online marketplace for home solar-energy solutions, has a list of state rebate programs.
The Energy Department's Alternative Fuels Data Center has information on various incentives offered by states, utilities and private organizations.
The Inflation Reduction Act also extended the tax break for residential charging systems through 2032 and made it retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022.
It's worth $1,000, or 30% of the cost of buying or installing the system, whichever is less.
The credit now also applies to bidirectional charging equipment, which lets you use your EV to power other appliances or even your home. Not many models have that capability, but it can be handy in an outage or other emergency.
To claim the Alternative Fuel Vehicle Refueling Property Credit, you must file IRS Form 8911.
For more on EVs, find out how you can finance a home EV charger and get under the hood with Tesla's new EV motor.