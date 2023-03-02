Save Up to 76% on New E-Bikes From Hurley, Schwinn and More

With the weather warming up at last, many of us are itching to get some fresh air again. Electric bikes, or e-bikes, are great for getting around while being kind to the environment, and they tend to be a faster alternative to walking or waiting on public transportation. If you're considering taking the plunge and getting an eco-friendly e-bike for yourself to use this spring, Woot has some great options. New e-bikes from brands like Hurley, Schwinn, Avalanche and more are available at up to 76% off now through March 9, while supplies last.

Hurley is offering quite a selection of lightweight rides in this sale that are ready to get you where you're going. The e-bike is slick, sporty and 60% off. With a max speed of 20 mph and a distance of 30 miles per charge, this capable mountain bike can go just about anywhere -- and it will only set you back $590. That's a savings of $901. The single-speed e-bike boasts the same max speed, with a 20-mile range, and boasts a beachy, classic appearance. And it's marked down to $265 right now, saving you 42%. Hurley's Street Cruiser comes in two shades and forms, the and , both of which are discounted by 41%, coming in at $415 each.

Schwinn is another popular bike brand that has some fantastic deals on e-bikes right now. With more than 10 electric bikes in Woot's sale, there are plenty of options worth checking out. The boasts speeds up to 20 mph and an impressive range of up to 45 miles on a single charge. This e-bike is currently discounted by 43%, which brings down the price by $780. It will still set you back $1,020, but it includes head and taillights, full coverage fenders, integrated LED lights on the battery and a rear rack for carrying extra cargo.



Not to be outdone, Avalanche is offering a great sale on the model. This urban e-bike reaches speeds of up to 20 mph, with up to a 20-mile range on a single charge. And at 76% off, it's the biggest discount in the entire sale, coming in at just $265. That's an $835 savings.

Be sure to shop the to see all the different models currently available. And if you don't find what you're looking for, you can also check out our roundup of all the best e-bike deals happening now.