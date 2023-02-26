Save Up to 55% on a Portable Gooloo Jump Starter for Your Car's Emergency Kit

Getting caught with a dead car battery can ruin your entire day, especially since you can't always rely on a good Samaritan to come by and give you a jump start. But you don't need a second person or vehicle to get you back on the road. A portable jump starter is a necessary part of any vehicle's emergency kit, and right now, you've got a chance to pick one up on sale. Amazon is offering as much as 55% off Gooloo jump starters and power stations, with some models discounted by as much as $150. There's no set expiration on these deals, so we'd recommend getting your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

You can grab a portable jump starter for as little as $58 at this sale, but it's important to find a model that you know is going to work with your vehicle. The most affordable model you'll find is the , which has a 1,500-amp peak current and is designed for vehicles with an 8-liter gas engine, or a 6-liter diesel engine. At $58, you're saving $22 compared to the usual price. Or, if you want some extra power, you can upgrade to the for $100, which is $120 off from the usual price. It has a 4,000-amp peak current, and can start all gas engines, and diesel engines up to 10 liters.

If you really want to be prepared for anything, you can grab the , which is currently $150 off, dropping the price down to $200. It's bulkier than the other jump starters on this list, but has a substantial 83,000-mAh battery capacity, built-in lighting, AC outlets and USB ports to charge your devices and much more. You can even pair it with a solar panel ( ) for a small off-grid power system.