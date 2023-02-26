Save Up to 55% on a Portable Gooloo Jump Starter for Your Car's Emergency Kit

Getting caught with a dead car battery can ruin your entire day, especially since you can't always rely on a good Samaritan to come by and give you a jump start. But you don't need a second person or vehicle to get you back on the road. A portable jump starter is a necessary part of any vehicle's emergency kit, and right now, you've got a chance to pick one up on sale. Amazon is offering as much as 55% off Gooloo jump starters and power stations, with some models discounted by as much as $150. There's no set expiration on these deals, so we'd recommend getting your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
You can grab a portable jump starter for as little as $58 at this sale, but it's important to find a model that you know is going to work with your vehicle. The most affordable model you'll find is the Gooloo GT1500, which has a 1,500-amp peak current and is designed for vehicles with an 8-liter gas engine, or a 6-liter diesel engine. At $58, you're saving $22 compared to the usual price. Or, if you want some extra power, you can upgrade to the Gooloo GP4000 for $100, which is $120 off from the usual price. It has a 4,000-amp peak current, and can start all gas engines, and diesel engines up to 10 liters.
If you really want to be prepared for anything, you can grab the GTX300 power station, which is currently $150 off, dropping the price down to $200. It's bulkier than the other jump starters on this list, but has a substantial 83,000-mAh battery capacity, built-in lighting, AC outlets and USB ports to charge your devices and much more. You can even pair it with a solar panel (sold separately) for a small off-grid power system.