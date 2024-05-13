Save Up to $500 on E-Bikes During Engwe's Summer Sale

Engwe/CNET

E-bikes and e-scooters are fast becoming an alternative mode of day-to-day transportation and a fun tool for exploring new cities. Though they can be costly, there are times of year when you can find them at much lower prices. If you've been looking to snag a new e-bike or e-scooter, then Engwe's summer sale is just in time for you. You can now find snazzy new bikes for as much as $450 off during this sale.

Engwe has a variety of e-bikes and e-scooters at great prices right now. They range from equipment fit for cities, moderate hiking and biking trails or dedicated bike roads. Here are a few highlights.

Engwe/CNET Engwe X20 foldable e-bike: $1,149 Save $450 The Engwe X20 is a versatile, foldable e-bike with triple suspension. Its aluminum alloy frame is light but sturdy, which makes it easier for you to carry around on trips or back inside your home to store it after a nice ride. The X20 is capable of providing up to 47 miles of riding distance per battery charge when in eco mode and at certain speeds. Its wheels are 4 inches thick and 20 hours in diameter, so you'll feel safe and steady as you ride. You can get a whopping $450 off during this summer sale. $1,149 at Engwe Bikes

Engwe/CNET Engwe X24 1,200W foldable e-bike: $1,349 Save $450 The Engwe X24 is a foldable bike with triple suspension and a 1,200-watt motor. It's got 24-inch-diameter wheels that are 4 inches thick, so you can feel more control as you're on the road. Thanks to its reliable battery, you can ride your bike for up to 63 miles with a full charge depending on conditions. The bike weighs approximately 93 pounds, includes hydraulic brakes and is equipped with Shimano 8 gears. You can currently snag this for $450 off. $1,349 at Engwe Bikes

These aren't the only deals you'll find. Check out these other Engwe e-bike and e-scooter deals as well:

Engwe is offering special additional deals on some of its bikes during limited-time flash sales. They are:

Until the end of today, May 13, you can snag the Engwe E36 dual suspension all-terrain bike for only $1,049 (save $350)

All single-battery e-bikes will be $500 off on May 19 and 20

You can also snag the Engine Pro in black for $500 off between May 26 and 27

These summer deals are available for only a limited time, so act fast if you want to nab one of them. Looking an e-bike or e-scooter and not sure if these are for you? Check out the list of e-bikes and e-scooters we've compiled so you can find your perfect match.