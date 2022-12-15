Save Up to 39% on Vantrue Dash Cams and Protect Yourself on the Road

Even if you're a safe driver, the road is an unpredictable place, and you can never tell what might happen. So if you want to cover all your bases, it's a good idea to have a dash camera in your vehicle. And right now, you can pick one up at a discount. Right now, Amazon is offering up to 39% off Vantrue dash cams, with prices starting at $136. There's no set expiration on these deals, so there's no guaranteeing how long they'll be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

While a dash cam won't help you avoid an accident, having video evidence of a collision could end up saving you hundreds or even thousands in insurance fees and repair costs. And there are a few different cameras you can choose from at this sale. If you're after the most affordable option, you'll want the $136 , which is on sale for $64 off the usual price. It's a single HD camera that records both the road ahead and the inside of your vehicle, and it has infrared night vision and a motion-activated parking mode.

Or, for just $4 more, you can upgrade to the . It includes a front and rear camera so you can record what's happening in front of and behind you, can capture video in 4K resolution (when only using the front camera), boasts impressive HDR night vision and even has a built-in GPS that displays the speed limit. It's on sale for $140, which saves you $90 compared to the usual price.

And if you want the best of the best from this sale, you'll want to grab the . It's another dual-camera system but boasts 4K recording at 120 frames/second in both the front and rear camera. It also has built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can connect your phone to view and share footage. And like the other cameras, it has night vision capabilities and a parking mode with motion-activated recording. Right now it's on sale for $175, which is $75 off the usual price.