Save up to 36% on Hiboy Electric Scooters

There are numerous electric scooter options available if you want an eco-friendly method to navigate your city, commute to work or get around a college campus -- and many of them are reasonably priced.

Amazon has several models of marked down by up to 36%, as well as a few other fun items to get you and your family rolling.

If you want to zoom around town, you have a few options. The electric scooter gives a decent range and a good price. It's discounted by $180 right now, bringing the price to $520. It has a 500-watt motor and can reach speeds up to 19 miles per hour. It will travel up to 25.6 miles on a single charge and comes equipped with 10-inch tires and rear dual shock absorbers. It even features headlights with a range of up to 15 meters and both disc and anti-lock braking. If you want to grab an S2 Pro that comes for a more comfortable ride, you can snag it for $560, which is a savings of $190.

However, if you have a much longer commute, consider the , which also travels at speeds up to 19 miles per hour, but has a much larger range of 40.4 miles per charge. And it can clime up to a 20% slope. It folds quickly, making it ideal for carrying on public transportation or storing in small spaces. It also features an LED display that will help you keep tabs on speed, battery life, riding mode and more. It even has a cruise control option. You can pair this scooter with your smartphone to lock your scooter or get firmware updates. It's $720, saving you $180.

The lowest priced scooter in the sale is the , which has a smaller range of 17 miles and can reach speeds of up to 18 miles per hour. It comes equipped with a wider deck than some other models, but the motor is only 350 watts, as opposed to the 500-watt motor the other scooters mentioned above carry. Keep in mind that each of these electric scooters has a maximum user weight of 220 pounds.

There are other electric scooter options available, too, as well as a for small kids to play with in the yard and other , so be sure and check out the at Amazon.