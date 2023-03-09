Save $150 on This GoTrax E-Scooter That's Perfect for Commuters

If you live in a city or on a college campus, an electric scooter is one of the most convenient (and let's be honest, most fun) ways to get around. They're perfect for shorter commutes, and spare you from the headache of having to find somewhere to park. And if you're hoping to get your hands on one without breaking the bank, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, Best Buy is offering $150 off this GoTrax G4 e-scooter, which drops the price down to $550. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This GoTrax G4 e-scooter isn't quite as powerful as some of the pricier $1,000-plus models out there, but it's perfect for zipping around town and running quick errands. It has a maximum range of up to 25 miles on a single charge, and it takes less than 5 hours to fully recharge. It also has a maximum speed of 20 miles per hour, and with 10-inch pneumatic tires, you don't have to worry too much about running over bumps and pebbles. The LED screen displays your speed, mileage, gear level and even has a cruise control function, and lets you set a digital lock that prevents the motor from engaging until you input your code. It also has a built-in LED headlight and rear tail light, and the handlebar folds down and locks in place for easy storage.

