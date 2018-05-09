Rolls-Royce Cullinan interior looks ready for the dirt

Yesterday, Rolls-Royce gave us our first look at an uncovered part of its new Cullinan SUV. Today, with less than 24 hours to go until its unveiling, the British automaker is ready to show off a bit of the interior.

Today's teaser is likely Rolls-Royce's last, as the Cullinan will be unveiled at 7:00 a.m. Eastern on May 10. It gives us a look at the car's center console -- namely, the dial that manipulates the infotainment system, in addition to some vehicle settings on either side.

The dial doesn't offer many hints, since it's a pretty standard piece of kit on other Rolls-Royce models. The buttons on either side are a bit more interesting. To the right, there's a hill-descent control button, in addition to an off-road mode. On the left, there's a switch for adjusting vehicle height, as well as quick-access buttons for both the parking sensors and the camera system, which is likely to be one of those trick surround-view setups.

It's also surrounded by some of the prettiest looking wood and leather, because it's a Rolls-Royce and it should have nothing less than that. The only other bit of the interior we've seen so far is the "viewing suite," a set of retractable leather chairs that hide in the cargo area and swing out so you can take in the view at your local scenic stop off.

In terms of powertrain, it wouldn't be insane to expect Rolls to use the same 6.75-liter, twin-turbo V12 as the new Phantom. Its prime competitor, the Bentley Bentayga, is also available with a 12-cylinder engine, and one absolutely must keep up with the Joneses in a segment like this.