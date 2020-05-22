Rolls-Royce Cullinan 1:8 scale model costs over $17,000, takes 450 hours to create

Rolls-Royce

Do you own a Rolls-Royce Cullinan but feel sad because you can't drive it too much due to coronavirus? Does your office, living room or bedroom not offer a view of your garage or driveway? Well now you're in luck, because Rolls-Royce has unveiled a 1:8 scale model of the Cullinan for you to display in your house, and it looks so realistic it's almost eerie.

Seriously, if it weren't for the gloved hands in these photos, it would be nearly impossible to tell that this is a scale model. In fact, it's built with even more care than the real thing. Rolls-Royce says the model can take up to 450 hours to produce, twice the amount of time it takes for a real Cullinan to be constructed. The model is made up of over 1,000 components and is put together by hand, and the materials used are held to the same standards as in the real thing.

Customers can either order their models to exactly match their Cullinan or create something new and unique. There are 40,000 "standard" colors to choose, but you can, of course, create a bespoke paint finish if you desire. Each model is hand-painted and polished, and the exterior pinstripes are applied by hand with a brush, the same as with Rolls-Royce's real cars. The leather color, wood trim, and seat pinstriping and piping are all customizable, and bespoke creations are available for the interior as well. In a video released by Rolls-Royce, one model has a map of the world printed on the dashboard.

The head- and taillights work, the coach doors and split tailgate open, and it's even got illuminated treadplates and removable umbrellas in the doors. The hood opens to reveal an exacting replica of the Cullinan's twin-turbo V12 engine, although this miniature one doesn't work. Each model will come in a display case that's almost two feet long, and the Perspex cover is removable to better view the model.

Rolls-Royce says the starting price for the model is $17,100, making it more expensive than some of the cheapest new cars on the market. (It's a hell of a lot cheaper than buying a real Cullinan, though, which starts at around $325,000.) But, being a Rolls-Royce, it will be very easy to send that price skyrocketing with custom colors and bespoke options. Personally, I'm gonna wait until the Black Badge version comes out to buy one of these models.