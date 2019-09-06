2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan recalled for dimly lit brake lights

Enlarge Image Emme Hall/Roadshow

The 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan luxury SUV is the subject of a new recall, but owners, don't fret. Wipe those tears away with a blank check because the issue isn't serious.

According to documents filed with NHTSA, the Cullinan is set for a recall due to brake lights that may not be bright enough. This could create a problem for drivers following behind one of Rolls-Royce's luxury SUVs as it could be difficult to tell when the brake lights are applied, thus reducing visibility for other motorists. The problem increases the risk of a crash and it also throws the Cullinan out of regulation with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

A total of 403 Cullinans will need to go back to dealerships to solve the issue. The British luxury marque said the supplier responsible for the component discovered variations in the manufacturing process that caused some of the brake lights to produce lower light than others.

To fix the problem, Rolls-Royce will need owners to bring their SUVs to a dealership. There, a technician will update the software that controls the brake lights to ensure they produce the proper amount of illumination. The update will be free for all owners. Owners should begin to receive notices in the mail starting Oct. 17.