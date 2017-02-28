Rolls-Royce builds bespoke ride-on for hospitalized children

Going into surgery sucks, especially for a young child. That's why Rolls-Royce built a car specifically to lower childrens' stress levels before going under the knife.

The Rolls-Royce SRH is not your average Roller. With an adjustable top speed of either 4 or 10 mph, this children's ride-on toy is a one-of-one creation for the St. Richard's Hospital Pediatric Day Surgery Unit. Children will be able to drive themselves to the operating theater through a corridor filled with little traffic signs.

Rolls-Royce's in-house Bespoke Manufacturing wing spent over 400 hours of their own time building the SRH, and it shows. The project team had to learn about chassis and electronics tech, and they used 3D printing to create parts like the paddle controls and the Spirit of Ecstasy.

To commemorate the SRH's build, Rolls-Royce brought two children and their families to Goodwood Studio, where they received the same VIP treatment that car buyers do. They also took drives on the production line, which is usually reserved for the CEO during new vehicle development. Their rides home were in the back seats of Rolls-Royce Ghosts.

"We are a proud member of the community here in West Sussex. The Pediatric Unit at St Richard's Hospital, Chichester does such vital work in providing essential care to young people and their families," said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. "We hope that the Rolls-Royce SRH will serve to make the experience for young people during treatment a little less stressful."

I'm not crying. You're crying.