Tesla's Model 3 gets remade in Minecraft for block-filled joyrides

Minecraft studio Block, which is run by two teens, built a replica Tesla Model 3 inside the super popular video game.

Brandon Relph, 16, and Florian Funke, 19, began creating the digital version of the car after meeting Elon Musk at a 2015 Minecraft convention in London. The both of them are co-CEOs for GoCreative Group, which is the parent company of their Block studio.

The car and corresponding YouTube video are a submission to Tesla's Project Loveday, a user-created ad competition where the winners will get a chance to attend the launch of a Tesla product. That event will probably be for the Model 3 when it launches later this year.

Unfortunately, this digital car isn't going to be showing up in anyone else's Minecraft copy anytime soon. Relph told CNET that it's not available for download right now, but may be in the future.

The Model 3 is intended to enter production by July, and the company promises to make 5,000 a week by the end of 2017.