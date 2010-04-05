Rogers Navigator brings 'Shake-to-Go' to Canadian iPhones

TeleNav

Canadian iPhone users on the Rogers network have another option for turn-by-turn directions with the Rogers Navigator app for iPhone.

When you download Rogers' app, you get speech recognition for destination entry and search, text-to-speech reading of turn-by-turn directions with street names, and real-time traffic alerts with one-click rerouting around congestion or incidents. Rogers Navigator also integrates your iPhone's contacts data so you won't have to enter the addresses you already have in the phone, and integrated iPod controls so that you won't have to leave the app to manage your tunes.

The app has a pair of unique features called Shake-to-Go and Last Origin. Shake-to-Go lets users shake their handset to set their home address as the destination and automatically begin routing. Meanwhile, Last Origin lets users return to the starting point of their trip at the touch of a button. We're not sure of how useful these features will be, but they're nice additions to the app's bag of tricks.

Rogers' app is a free download for Canadian users in the Apple iTunes App Store. However, it requires a $4.99 per month subscription for unlimited access to the TeleNav map data and turn-by-turn directions.