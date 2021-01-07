Roadshow's CES 2021 panel: The Great Commute Reboot

CES

It's impossible to count all the ways the world changed in 2020, but as people globally were told to stay home and stay safe, all the various industries built to get people from place to place were faced with an existential crisis.



Ridesharing, the trend that was supposed to end private vehicle ownership, suddenly didn't seem so viable as people lost all desire to climb in a car with strangers. Even stalwart public transit services have been thrown into doubt while vehicle sales in urban areas are going through the roof.



So what happens next? As part of CES 2021, join us for a conversation with industry leaders Olabisi Boyle from Hyundai, Ken Washington from Ford, Jevgeni Kabanov from Bolt and Tony Aquila from Canoo about the trends they saw coming out of 2020 and where we go from here.



The Great Commute Reboot goes live at 11:30 a.m. PT on January 13, 2:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it streamed at CES.cnet.com and the CNET YouTube channel.