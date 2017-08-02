Roadshow Asks: Tesla Model 3 or Chevrolet Bolt EV?

After what seemed like a lifetime of waiting, Tesla finally handed off the first 30 Model 3 electric vehicles to their lucky owners. With hundreds of thousands of reservations left to fulfill, it's time to see if Tesla can live up to its own promises. But will it be able to stack up against auto-industry stalwart Chevrolet and its own long-range EV?

The Chevrolet Bolt EV and Tesla Model 3 might seem similar, but they aren't. In fact, our by-the-numbers comparison highlights a world of difference between the two. Since everyone's tastes are different, perhaps you care more about Tesla's design, or perhaps you appreciate the extra cargo space in the Bolt EV.

I know this may come as a surprise to you, but we do care what people other than ourselves think. So, dear reader, we'd like to hear from you. Which car do you think will best suit the needs of EV buyers, the Tesla or the Chevrolet? If you think there's something that both cars lack, be sure to let us know in the comments.